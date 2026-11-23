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Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois appeared at the press conference on the eve of the clash with PSV Eindhoven and delivered a message reflecting his full confidence in the progress of his club, Real Madrid.

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According to Marca, Courtois used his pre-match press conference to praise the progress Real Madrid have made in recent weeks.

He singled out the players' reaction after the break against Celta Vigo as the decisive moment, and gave much of the credit for that turnaround to his coach, Jose Mourinho.

"What he did in the last game against Celta Vigo," Courtois said, suggesting Mourinho's half-time talk had been a key factor in changing the course of the match.

Madrid have been improving gradually since the start of the season, the goalkeeper explained, and the comeback against Roma gave them the decisive boost to take a step forward.

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"We didn't deserve to lose against Real Betis, and we should have believed in ourselves more against Atletico Madrid," Courtois said. He also believes the squad are now taking Mourinho's ideas on board better.

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He added: "The comeback in Rome gave us that extra push. That game was decisive in bringing about the change."

Courtois, who has known Mourinho since he was 22, also praised the way the Portuguese coach has evolved.

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"I think he has more experience now. People change over the years. Maybe he now handles things more calmly. He is calm with the team, but when he needs to speak, he speaks clearly," he said.

I want to finish my career at Real Madrid

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As for his own future, the Belgian made no secret of wanting to stay at Real Madrid for many years to come.

"My goal is to finish my career here at Real Madrid," he stressed.

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He acknowledged that the new Champions League format makes things harder, but insisted the team's ambitions remain sky high. "Our goal is to win more trophies," he said.

We need the best version of Vinicius

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Vinicius was one of the main talking points, and Courtois leapt to the Brazilian's defence at a time when criticism of some of his performances has resurfaced.

"We all support each other, and we will help any player," Courtois said, before pointing out that only legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have managed to sustain an exceptional level all the time.

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He added: "If we want to compete for every trophy, we need the best version of Vinicius Junior."

Courtois also understands why boos sometimes ring out from the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu. "The fan pays a lot of money to watch us, and they have the right to do that," he said.

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His take on goalkeeping drew smiles around the press room.

"There are times when they aren't saves in the real sense. They see me in front of them, I impose my presence on them, and then they fail to score," he said, pointing to the psychological effect a goalkeeper can have on opposing forwards.

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The Ballon d'Or

Courtois finished by returning to the Ballon d'Or, lamenting how hard it is for goalkeepers to compete for the award.

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He recalled how close Manuel Neuer came to winning it and admitted he had expected a higher finish in 2022, even though he understood why Karim Benzema took the prize.

"I don't know what kind of season a goalkeeper has to have to win it. When you have a team with Arda, Jude, Kylian and Vinicius, how are they going to vote for me?" he said.