Only 200 days are left before football's flagship competition, the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 21.

With a little over six months to go for the first-ever World Cup in the Middle-East and only the second World Cup in Asia, the excitement levels are going up day by day.

Teams, officials and fans have all started preparing themselves for the World Cup in Qatar.

As part of the 200-day countdown for the World Cup, the FIFA World Cup Original Trophy will be displayed at several tourist hotspots across Qatar from May 5 to May 10.

When and where will the trophy FIFA World Cup trophy visit?

Date Location Time (Local time) May 5 (Thursday) Aspire Park 6-9 PM May 6 (Friday) Industrial Area – Cricket Stadium 6-9 PM May 7 (Saturday) Lusail Marina 6-9 PM May 8 (Sunday) Souq Waqif 6-9 PM May 9 (Monday) Msheireb Downtown Doha 6-9 PM

What did the Deputy Director-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy say?

The Deputy Director-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Khalid Al Mawlawi, has invited each and every fan in Qatar to come and see the original World Cup trophy.

He said, “Excitement is building ahead of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup – the first to be held in the Middle East and Arab world. We are only 200 days away from the opening match and we invite everyone in Qatar to seize the opportunity to appreciate the Original Trophy up close, before its amazing journey around the world begins.”

While the fans will be able to see the trophy on display in the evening, during the day, it will be taken on various organisations and businesses.

On May 10, a grand send-off event will be held for the trophy in Katara, Doha.