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Tegar Paramartha

Could this be the England XI that will make "football is coming home" a reality at the 2026 World Cup?

GOAL's FanZone
World Cup
England
J. Pickford
H. Kane
M. Rashford
B. Saka
D. Rice
T. Alexander-Arnold
J. Bellingham
J. Stones
M. Guehi
N. O'Reilly
R. James

A fan has his say! One sharp football mind delivers a masterclass in selection: A balanced, ruthless lineup built for 2026 dominance. You may not agree with every name, but you can’t ignore the logic.

With the countdown to the 2026 World Cup intensifying and England harbouring renewed ambitions on the global stage, conversations among supporters inevitably turn to the strongest possible lineup for the Three Lions.

One passionate voice has distilled this into a compelling line-up, blending proven excellence, youthful promise and tactical balance to capture the Three Lions' rich depth.

The formation naturally settles into a solid 4-2-3-1, with familiar strengths anchoring the back line. "Easy. Pickford in goal, 100%," the fan started.

"Four at the back. Trent in right back. Center back, easy, John Stones and Marc Guehi. Left back, one of City's best players, Nico O'Reilly."

"And then I'll go for a nice pivot. I'm gonna go Declan Rice, obviously. I do like Elliot Anderson. I think he's been great. He's got great ability, great energy, but I can't... Like, I'm going Reece James, you know?"

Friendlies
England crest
England
ENG
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL

"Number 10, it's gotta be Jude Bellingham. Don't even give me anyone else. Right wing, can't lie, on his day, Jarrod... No, I'm joking. It's Bukayo Saka."

"Left wing, don't even try to give me Anthony Gordon. I like him, but he's nowhere near Marcus Rashford. Even more so because he complements our number nine, and that's Harry Kane."

@goalfanzone

Pick your England starting XI for the 2026 World Cup 🦁 #football #england #worldcup #premierleague

♬ original sound - GOAL's FanZone

This lineup marries reliability at the back with midfield steel and attacking flair, reflecting a thoughtful blend of club form, international experience, and tactical coherence. It stands as one passionate interpretation of how the Three Lions might march toward triumph in 2026.

What would your England starting XI look like? Share your version in the comments! We invite you to craft your own dream team and join the conversation.


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