The 21-year-old Norwegian has emerged on Roma's radar after the Italians saw Mason Greenwood join Fenerbahce and Crysencio Summerville move to Al-Hilal. Roma have already contacted the Bundesliga club's senior management over a possible transfer.

Leipzig will not let him go cheaply. The club are reportedly demanding a fee of between €50 million and €60 million for the attacker, whose contract with the Saxony side runs until 2029.

With those financial demands so high, the Romans are already exploring other options, according to the Italian sports newspaper. Also on the Serie A club's list are Andreas Schjelderup of Benfica and Said El Mala (19) of 1. FC Cologne, who is also being courted intensively by Borussia Dortmund.

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Which clubs are interested in Leipzig's Antonio Nusa?

Nusa is also attracting interest elsewhere, as was reported most recently in June. Alongside Roma, Newcastle United and Arsenal are also considered interested. According to a report by the Newcastle Chronicle, the lightning-quick winger has a long list of admirers, including Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Norway international. A move to the German record champions is currently considered unlikely, though. Bayern were looking for reinforcement on the left flank, but they have already signed their preferred candidate in Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven.

Antonio Nusa joined RB Leipzig from Bruges

Only in the summer of 2024 did Nusa join Leipzig from Club Brugge for a transfer fee of €21 million. At RB, the versatile wide forward, who can play on both the left and right wing, quickly established himself as a regular starter.

Last season, Nusa made 35 competitive appearances for the Saxony club, scoring five goals and providing four assists.