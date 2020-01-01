Coronavirus: Zimbabwe suspend football matches

The Southern African country becomes the 13th nation on the continent to suspend domestic football games so far

Zimbabwe has become the latest African country to cancel football matches as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak continue.

The development comes after the likes of , Guinea, , , , and seven other African countries called-off their domestic football activities.

Although the 2020 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League campaign is yet to kickoff, the government of Zimbabwe on Tuesday banned gatherings of more than 100 people as it reacted to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) said they are complying with the government's directive and football will no longer be played in the country indefinitely.

“As Zifa we are law-abiding and respect our government. We will comply with government directives in the interest of public safety,” Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela told Goal.

No single case of coronavirus is yet to be confirmed in Zimbabwe but the government has already taken steps against the pandemic.