Coronavirus: Wolverhampton Wanderers Adama Traore calls for responsibility

The energetic wideman has shared a message for the public to act accordingly during the pandemic

Adama Traore has taken to social media, releasing a message that calls for people to embrace responsibility as the world continues to fight the coronavirus.

The pandemic has affected more than 300,000 people in more than 160 countries across the planet including , which has recorded in excess of 30,000 cases.

The United Kingdom, where Traore plies his trade, is not immune either with more than 5,000 cases reported.

This has forced the Premier League to be suspended until at least April 30 with the hope the situation eases and improves for normalcy to return.

“The best way to fight the virus is by acting as a team, from responsibility and following the instructions of the specialists,” Traore posted on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who is eligible to play for Mali via his parents, has made 43 appearances for this season, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.