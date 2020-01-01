Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What Aubameyang, Enyeama & African stars are doing outside of football

Comments()
Getty
With the beautiful game still on hold owing to Covid-19, here are what some African stars are doing to keep themselves entertained in isolation

African footballers remain at home in isolation as all footballing activities have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

The pandemic according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is a serious concern for the continent.

With players forced to stay at home to quarantine, Goal takes a look at what African stars are doing.

Editors' Picks

More teams
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ⏳ The Time Room ⏳ ....tic ....tac. PS : stop nominating me everywhere 😤

    A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on

    Close