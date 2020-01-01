Coronavirus: Watch as Colorado Rapids’ Kamara joins 'stay clean challenge'
Anne-Marie Sorvin
Colorado Rapids star Kei Kamara has revealed what he is doing off the football pitch with Major League Soccer on hold owing to Covid-19.
Before the American elite division went on a hiatus, Rapids had won their opening two games to stay third in the log.
With no idea about when the league will resume, the ex-Sierra Leone international - who has registered one goal this season - joined the 'stay clean' challenge to pass the time.
Stay Clean my friends 🧻 #StayAtHomeChallenge #HeartShapedHands #NoFeelingsWereHurtWhileMakingThisVideo 😉— KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) March 15, 2020
Ps. How’s that @SoonySaad pic.twitter.com/uoifkN0ipZ