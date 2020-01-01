Coronavirus: Proline FC suspend all sporting activities

The Uganda Cup defending champions took the step after government directive to suspend public gatherings

Ugandan Premier League side Proline FC have suspended their daily training sessions as a precaution following the government's ban on sporting activities.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many sporting activities in many countries and a couple of days ago, and suspended their top-flight football.

The Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) had, on Wednesday, announced the suspension of all footballing activities in the country as a measure to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

More teams

The move by Fufa follows orders from the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who, in his address to the nation, stated public gatherings were banned henceforth.

"In light of the Government's ban on sporting activities and large public gatherings, we hereby inform our parents, players and all those connected to the club that all our activities are effectively suspended until further notice," Proline confirmed on their official Facebook page.

Article continues below

The 2018-19 Uganda Cup champions have struggled to have a major impact in the top tier.

After 25 matches, they are placed in the second last position with 22 matches and face a battle to avoid relegation with five games to the end of the current league campaign.