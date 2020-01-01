Coronavirus: Premier League hold discussions over 30% player wage cuts & pledge funds to 'heroic' NHS

While no unanimous agreement has been reached over salary deferrals, positive talks have taken place amid the devastation of the Covid-19 outbreak

The Premier League has released a statement confirming that the clubs in 's top flight have unanimously agreed to consult with their players over a 30 per cent pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis.

There has also been confirmed that a financial contribution will be made the National Health Service, with £20 million being pledged to "the NHS, its staff and helping people in communities, not least those who are most vulnerable".

On the discussions with clubs over player wage deferrals, the statement read: "In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019-20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

"This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

"The League will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives."

Regarding the donation to the NHS, the statement continued: "Further to that assistance, the League remains committed to supporting the National Health Service, its staff and helping people in communities, not least those who are most vulnerable.

"The League, clubs, players and managers express huge appreciation for the heroic efforts of NHS staff and all other key workers who are carrying out critical jobs in such difficult circumstances.

"In consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Premier League is immediately committing £20 million to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This includes a direct financial contribution to the NHS and funds to enable clubs to refocus their efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need.

"This funding will enable both immediate and longer-term support during the crisis.

"This funding will enable both immediate and longer-term support during the crisis."

