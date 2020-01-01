Coronavirus: Niger end Ligue 1 season with no champion

The spread of Covid-19 forced the West African country to suspend its football season and their representatives for Caf competitions have been named

The Nigerien Football Federation (Fenifoot) has cancelled their 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The league was initially suspended on March 18 to contain the spread of the virus after matchday 20, with USGN sitting at the summit with 40 points, while Sahel SC and AS Sonidep follow in the second and third spots respectively.

Following an extraordinary meeting on Monday, Fenifoot agreed to cancel the entire campaign without promotion or relegation while the clubs who represented Niger in 2018-19 Caf inter-club competitions will return to the continent next season.

AS Sonidep qualify for next season's Caf and USGN will fly the country's flag in the Confederation Cup.

Elsewhere, Mauritania have also cancelled their 2019-20 Ligue 1 season after matchday 19, with Tevragh-Zeïne at the top with a four-point lead.