Coronavirus: Napsa Stars confirm 19 cases ahead of Buildcon FC encounter

The number is the second-highest from a single club since Forest Rangers announced 28 infections before the league resumed

Zambian side Napsa Stars have confirmed 19 of their members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number is the second-largest since Forest confirmed 28 of their members had tested positive for Covid-19 before the league restarted on July 18.

Buildcon and Zesco United each had two cases confirmed.

“Napsa Stars Football Club wish to inform its supporters and the football fraternity that on Monday, July 2020, Napsa Stars FC undertook Covid-19 tests in line with Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) directive to all clubs to undertake the tests before resuming the league,” Napsa Stars said in a document seen by Goal.

“The results of the tests came out yesterday [July 28] and a total of 19 players and officials [15 players and four staffs] tested positive for Covid-19. All the positive players and officials have so far gone on self-isolation in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

“The club is in touch with the Ministry of Health that these are closely monitored to avoid further spread of the virus. The rest of the team has continued with the preparations for the upcoming matches."

Napsa Stars board chairman Choka Nsofu called for proper adherence to prescribed health practises as the club confirmed their first cases.

“The health of our players and officials is of utmost importance to us,” said Nsofu.

“Therefore, we will continue to monitor our football activities under very strict health guidelines that are recommended by our health authorities and the Football Association of Zambia.

“I would like to make an appeal for our players, the fans and the general members of the football fraternity to adhere to all measures including wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation.”

The club, however, stated they are eager to honour their upcoming matches.

“Napsa Stars further commit to fulfilling its fixtures despite the current circumstances that have forced the team to make some important adjustments,” the statement concluded.

Zambian Super League fixtures are expected to continue being honoured as Green Eagles will face off with Zanaco FC on July 29 at Independence Stadium in Choma.

On July 31, Napsa Stars will host Buildcon at Woodlands Stadium while on Saturday, four matches will be played.

Lusaka Dynamos will be up against league champions Zesco United at Nkoloma Stadium, and the Red Arrows vs Nkana FC clash will be the second match at the same venue.

A single match has been scheduled for Lumwana Stadium with Lumwana Radiants hosting Kabwe Warriors while the Kansanshi Dynamos vs Green Eagles tie will be played at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

On August 2, Green Buffaloes will host KYSA at Edwin Imboela in Lusaka, Mufulira Wanderers will play Nkwazi at Shinde Stadium while the Nakambala against Zanaco encounter will be hosted at Nakambala Mazabuka.

Finally, the Power Dynamos vs Forest Rangers match will be played at Arthur Davies Stadium.