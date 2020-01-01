Coronavirus: MIC tournament, where Kenya U16 were to participate, cancelled

The competition for this year has been totally scrapped as the world struggle to contain the spread of Covid-19

The Mediterranean International Cup tournament, in which U16 were to take part, has been cancelled by the Direction Committee due to the coronavirus.

The tournament which was to be played in , was scheduled to start on April 7 but it has now been cancelled owing to coronavirus fears.

The Catalonia General Secretary of Sports in communication to the tournament’s Direction Committee cited the "unquestionable seriousness" of the Covid-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world.

Kenya subsequently withdrew from the annual junior competition owing to the government's directive through the Ministries of Health and Sports banning teams travelling to foreign lands for sporting events.

“We are aware that this may acutely inconvenience the registered teams, but it is essential we bear in mind the highly exceptional and unpredictable situation which requires acting with the utmost responsibility,” read part of the letter sent to Football Kenya Federation’s General Secretary Barry Otieno.

“For this reason, MIC and relevant authorities have prioritized the well- being and health of who is involved.”

The Harambee Stars juniors had been pooled in Group H of the Mediterranean International Cup against Kaptiva Sports Academy and FC Vilablareix, both from , and Kapstadt Shosholoza of .

The FKF had scheduled the team to travel to on April 2 where they were also to take part in a one-week training programme. The juniors were then to head to Costa Brava for the tournament in which they could have been making their second consecutive appearance.

The FKF Center of Excellence were also participants in the 2019 tournament where they were eliminated at the quarter-finals level.

After David Ouma's side was knocked out by the French side ASM Belfotaine, they went on to win the shield category of the competition.

The team has been on a homeschooling programme at Thome in Kiambu County where they have also been training at Wadi Degla club in Runda.

The cancellation of the tournament comes in the wake of Kenya reporting the first case of coronavirus on Friday.

With the government banning all public gatherings it is a matter of waiting and seeing whether FKF and Management will postpone domestic matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend.