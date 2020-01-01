Coronavirus: Fifa postpones Cameroon vs Chile 2020 Women's Olympic play-off

The doubleheader earlier scheduled to be played in April will no longer take place due to the concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic

The 2020 Women's Olympic play-off between and earlier billed for April has been postponed indefinitely following the coronavirus pandemic.

The doubleheader between the African giants and the 2018 Copa America Women's Cup runners-up was initially scheduled to be a home-and-away two-legged tie on 9 and 15 April 2020.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak has brought football activities to a halt globally, affecting 163 countries, including Cameroon and Chile with varying numbers of positive cases.

On Tuesday, Fifa announced the decision to temporarily place the playoff on hold in a bid to avoid further health risks and challenges to the teams.

"Due to the challenges and assessed risks currently posed by Covid-19, the two legged-playoff series between Cameroon and Chile for a ticket to Tokyo 2020 initially scheduled for April have been postponed to later dates, to be confirmed," Fifa said in a tweet.

Due to the challenges and assessed risks currently posed by #COVID19, the two legged-playoff series between 🇨🇲 Cameroon & 🇨🇱 Chile for a ticket to #Tokyo2020 initially scheduled for April have been postponed to later dates, to be confirmed#OlympicFootball pic.twitter.com/m7ys410Rdq — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) March 17, 2020

After missing an automatic African slot, Cameroon are hoping to make a return to the Olympics since their debut in 2012, while Chile are eyeing a historic maiden qualification via the play-off.

The winner will join hosts , , New Zealand, Great Britain, , , Canada, United States, Zambia and for the 2020 Women's Olympic football tournament in Tokyo.