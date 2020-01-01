Coronavirus: Dynamo Moscow's Premier League game postponed after two Africans test positive

The Russian Premier League game between the White-Blues and third-placed Krasnodar has been postponed until July

Dynamo Moscow have announced the postponement of Sunday's Premier League match against Krasnodar after three players tested positive for coronavirus.

The three infected players were identified to be striker Clinton Njie, Burkina Faso midfielder Charles Kabore and Sebastian Szymanski after Saturday's test and they have been placed in a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Dynamo Moscow were scheduled to resume their 2019-20 Russian top-flight campaign on Sunday after the league was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After notifying the Russian Football Union and the league authorities, the White-Blues disclosed that Krasnodar have agreed to the postponement of the matchday 23 fixture to July 19.

Dynamo Moscow expressed their gratitude to their opponent with the assurance of their readiness for their next league fixture against on June 27.

"Based on the results of scheduled testing of players and team members for Сovid-19 the previous morning, the presence of coronavirus was detected in three football players - Clinton Njie , Charles Kabore and Sebastian Szymanski," the club statement read.

"They were sent to a two-week quarantine under the supervision of doctors in accordance with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor.

"The rest of the team, the coaching staff and staff from yesterday are at the club’s training base in Novogorsk in closed mode.

"FC Dynamo Moscow immediately notified the test results and measures were taken by the RFU, RPL and Krasnodar football club.

"We promptly received an official response from the leadership of Krasnodar that we agreed to postpone the calendar match of the RPL 23 round from the scheduled date on June 21 to the reserve day.

"Understanding that such a decision could not be simple, both purely from a football point of view and in the light of the resonant events of recent days, we want to express on behalf of our entire club, our sincere gratitude to the President of FC Krasnodar Sergey Nikolaevich Galitsky for a goodwill gesture, for human and sporting nobility.

"On Saturday morning, in order to conduct additional sanitary and anti-epidemic measures, members of our team, with the exception of those who have previously confirmed the presence of the virus, underwent further in-depth testing. All results are negative.

"Today, the Bureau of the Executive Committee of the RFU, following an emergency meeting, approved the RPL proposal to postpone the date of the Krasnodar - Dynamo match to July 19.

"We thank the leadership of the Russian Football Union and the Russian Premier League for a constructive approach to solving this situation.

"Thus, the next game of our team will be held on June 27 at 19.00 against CSKA at VTB Arena-Central Stadium Dynamo named after L. Yashin. Additional information on how to conduct this match will be announced later."

Prior to the suspension of football in , Njie who moved to Moscow from last summer, has scored just a goal in 15 league outings while Kabore has made 17 league appearances.

Dynamo Moscow are seventh on the league table with 30 points after 22 matches.