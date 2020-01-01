'If Serie A resumes, we will not play' - Brescia chief Cellino blasts 'selfishness' amid coronavirus crisis

The former Leeds owner does not fear having points docked if he pulls his side out of any attempt to restart the Italian football season

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has criticised counterpart Claudio Lotito's desire to resume the campaign – reiterating his stance that he will not let his team play again this season.

Serie A is on hiatus as remains on lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian government has extended its current strict restrictions on movement and outdoor activities until May 3, although reports in the country this week suggested some clubs are keen to return to training, resume playing by the end of the month and conclude the 2019-20 season in July.

Brescia's Lombardy region is the hardest hit in Italy by Covid-19 and Cellino threatened to forfeit games earlier this month when the prospect of his club resuming their fixtures was mooted.

Lazio are a point behind champions having launched a surprise title challenge but Cellino urged Lotito – who has declared Simone Inzaghi's squad to be "ready and waiting" to play - to look at the bigger picture.

"I see too much selfishness and too many people trying to take advantage of this situation," he told the Giornale di Brescia .

"Lotito wants to get back on the pitch? I listen only to those who deserve to be listened to. I don't even know if Lotito represents Lazio, since he is only president of their board of directors.

"Seriously, let them take a walk around Brescia and see what’s happening here. I don't want any advantages and I'm not afraid of relegation, because I know the club won’t go bankrupt and we’ll earn our place back in Serie A."

Cellino added: "I reiterate that if there are games again, Brescia will not play.

"This is not a provocation. They can dock points if they want, I take all responsibility."

Brescia lie bottom of Serie A, nine points from safety having won four and lost 18 of their 26 matches.

They are in their first season back in the Italian top flight having won promotion from Serie B in 2018-19, thanks in part to the performances of young midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Tonali has seemingly been linked with every top club in Europe, but Cellino has previously said the bidding for him will have to start at €300 million (£259m/$332m) .