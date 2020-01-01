Coronavirus: Ban on sporting activities continue in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a circular with guidelines for phased reopening following the Coronavirus Lockdown in India...

The Government of has announced that all sports gatherings will continue to be banned in the country until further notice.

After two months of lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the government had allowed stadiums to be opened for sports without the involvement of spectators. As part of a phased re-opening following the lockdown, the ban on gatherings will remain in place and a date for restarting sporting activities normally will be decided separately. Necessary 'Standard Operating Procedures' (SOP) will also be issued for the same by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The All Football Federation (AIFF) had acted on the instructions of the government to pause all football activities in March earlier this year as the country entered into a lockdown.

The (ISL) was wrapped up before the lockdown began but the had to be halted with four rounds left to play. The remaining rounds were later cancelled and , who had an unassailable lead, were declared as the champions. The I-League second division and youth leagues were also paused.

Several major leagues around the world have resumed without the involvement of spectators. A decision about the dates for the 2020-21 football season is yet to be taken.