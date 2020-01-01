Coronavirus: Algerian Ligue 1 season cancelled without relegation

No more games will be played in the remainder of the Algerian 2019-20 season following clubs administrators' vote

CR Belouizdad will be declared as champions after the Algerian 2019-20 season was ended by the Algerian Football Federation’s announcement that the current standings will be recognised as final.



Like most leagues across the globe, 's Ligue 1 was suspended in March as part of preventive measures to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Almost four months after placing it on hiatus, the Algerian football ruling body conducted a ballot to determine the future of the uncompleted season.



96 out of 112 of its members voted to end the season as is, the remaining 16 not sending their votes.



The Federation revealed that 90% of the votes called for the termination of the championship with the top team declared champions, but no relegation to be enforced.



With this, Franck Dumas’ Belouizdad will be lifting the Algeria topflight trophy while Mobilis, NC Magra, NA Hussein Dey and US Biskra will remain in the country’s elite league.



They will be joined by Olympique Medea, JSM Skikda, WA Tlemcen and RC Relizane who occupy the top four places in Ligue 2.



The consequence of this will see the 2020-21 season consisting of 20 clubs and 38 league days - which has not happened since the 1986-87 season.

For the second division, it will have two groups (Eastern and Western) which will be composed of 18 clubs each.