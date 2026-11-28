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Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the Copa Libertadores final. Kick-off is at 9pm Italian time today, Saturday 28 November 2026, with live coverage on Como Tv. Venezuelan referee Valenzuela will take charge at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay: the South American title is on the line.

The winners also qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, scheduled for 9 to 16 December in Qatar. They will first face Mexican side Deportivo Toluca, then potentially meet South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals (they eliminated Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, who had themselves knocked out New Zealand's Auckland FC). A semi-final win would set up a final against French side and European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Since River Plate beat Boca Juniors in the 2018 SuperClasico, Brazilian clubs have won the competition in each of the past seven years: Flamengo three times, Palmeiras twice, and Fluminense and Botafogo once each.

The final has a Milan-Inter derby feel, with Palmeiras' Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gomez (formerly of AC Milan) facing two Argentine former Inter players at Estudiantes: defender Tomas Palacios and forward Joaquin Correa. Juan Sebastian Veron is Estudiantes' president.

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Having watched, first from the bench and then from the stands, the Champions League finals Inter lost to Manchester City in Istanbul in 2023 and PSG in Munich in 2025 respectively, El Tucu wants personal redemption.

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Next matches SEP Copa Libertadores 15:00 EST

He hopes to convince Uruguayan coach Alexander Medina to play him. Medina is without midfielders Baltasar Rodriguez (suspended) and Gabriel Neves (injured). The 40-year-old Fernando Muslera (formerly of Lazio) starts in goal, while both Joaquin Correa and Tomas Palacios are expected to be on the bench.

For Palmeiras, Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira is without suspended defender Jefte and injured forward Paulinho. Vitor Roque (formerly of Barcelona) features in attack.

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Predicted line-ups

PALMEIRAS (3-4-3): Carlos Miguel; Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gomez, Alexander Barboza; Agustin Giay, Lucas Evangelista, Marlon Freitas, Joaquin Piquerez; José Lopez, Vitor Roque, Jhon Arias. Coach: Abel Ferreira.

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ESTUDIANTES (3-5-2): Fernando Muslera; Santiago Nunez, Marcos Rojo, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez; Eros Mancuso, Ezequiel Piovi, Alexis Castro, Joaquin Tobio Burgos, Gaston Benedetti; Guido Carrillo, Tiago Palacios. Coach: Alexander Medina.