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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Translated by

Controversial penalty for Al-Khaleej: Al-Hilal survive thanks to Bono

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal
Al Khaleej
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Y. Bounou
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

Al-Khaleej's clash with Al-Hilal at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn League, served up a refereeing incident that sparked wide controversy after an unusual penalty went the hosts' way in the second half.

Al-Hilal had controlled the game from the first whistle, racing into a 5-1 lead by the break. Then, in the 64th minute, came a bizarre moment as the blue team took a goal kick.

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Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou rolled the ball out to teammate Kalidou Koulibaly to get play going. But the Senegalese defender picked it up with his hands to reposition it, believing the kick had not yet been taken. The referee ruled the ball had been in play the moment Bounou passed it, pinned the blame on Koulibaly and pointed to the spot as Al-Hilal protested.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK

VAR backed the on-field decision. Baro stepped up to take the penalty for Al-Khaleej, but Bounou made amends in his own way, unsettling the taker with a clever piece of movement before pulling off the save to keep his goal intact.


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