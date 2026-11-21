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The international footballers' union, FIFPRO, on Saturday criticised the repeated public comments made by Bayern Munich officials about Jamal Musiala's contract.

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The union said the comments amounted to a coordinated strategy to pressure the player and his representatives ahead of any potential negotiations. It called on the club to honour its contractual commitments rather than turn the player's health and future into a matter for public debate.

FIFPRO laid out its position in an official statement, expressing deep concern over remarks from Bayern's leadership. Honorary president Uli Hoeness, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had all, in similar terms, cast doubt on aspects of Musiala's contract as he returned from injury, it noted.

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The union said: "In our view, these comments represent a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern Munich's size and standing should have behaved better than this."

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Bayern have a duty of care towards their player, the union added, warning that uncertainty over the future can harm the mental health of professional players, particularly while they recover from injury.

Turning Musiala's future and health into a topic of public discussion only piles more pressure on him, the union argued.

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FIFPRO stressed that the club should raise any reservations about the contract privately with the player and his representatives, not through statements to the media.

Contracts must be respected, the union insisted. An injury or a dip in form doesn't give a club the right to reopen terms it had already agreed, just as a run of exceptional performances doesn't automatically entitle a player to demand a pay rise.

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Clubs, leagues and player associations had agreed at FIFA level that contractual stability is one of the game's fundamental principles, it pointed out, and that principle protects clubs and players alike.

FIFPRO closed its statement by backing Musiala and every player who honours their contractual commitments. Clubs, it said, should do the same.

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The row follows a series of controversial comments. It started when Uli Hoeness, the club's honorary president, doubted Musiala could recover his previous level given a neurological disorder that causes brief absence episodes. Medication can control the condition to some extent, according to what the player has previously disclosed.

Hoeness also questioned whether the player's expected level was in proportion to his high salary. Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen then said the club would wait to assess how his condition develops and might later sit down with his family and management to discuss the matter if necessary.

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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former chief executive and a member of the club's supervisory board, weighed in too. Musiala's return to his previous level isn't guaranteed, he said, and his salary could become a talking point if he doesn't recover his usual abilities.