Manchester United have reached a final agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to take over the coaching of the team, succeeding Michael Carrick, who was dismissed from his post following the team's catastrophic start to the season. The Argentine coach is now closer than ever to leading the Red Devils.
According to what was highlighted by the British newspaper "The Sun" on Friday, Manchester United have agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Pochettino. The club have also agreed to pay the 7.4 million pound release clause to free the Argentine from his contract with the United States national team.
United are expected to announce the signing officially today.
Pochettino leads Manchester United against Liverpool
Aged 54, Pochettino will lead Manchester United's technical staff for the next match against Liverpool on 22 November, once the international break ends.
The deal does not pull him away from his current job just yet. Pochettino will stay with the United States national team through this period, and is expected to take charge for both Concacaf Nations League quarter-final legs against Haiti.
That first match falls on Saturday, with the return leg on Tuesday. Only then does Pochettino head to Manchester to begin his new task.
A new experience after two years with the United States
Pochettino took over the United States national team two years ago and guided them to the round of 16 at the last World Cup, which the country hosted over the summer.
He returns to the Premier League through the Manchester United gateway, having previously led Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.
English football holds no surprises for him. Successful spells at Southampton and Tottenham came before he took charge of Chelsea.
Carrick departs after a disastrous start
Manchester United sacked Carrick after a disastrous start to the season that left them in the relegation zone.
One win in their first 10 Premier League matches, four defeats, and a place among the bottom three told the story.
Even so, United were keen to praise what Carrick had offered during his time with the team, affirming his standing as one of the club's legends, whether as a former player or during his recent coaching spell.
The club's statement on Thursday read: "Michael Carrick is a Manchester United legend, and will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest degrees of dedication and professionalism throughout the period of his return to the club".
It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always remain a matter of appreciation and pride".
Carrick had appeared on Thursday morning on his way to Manchester United's training ground at Carrington for the last time.
He arrived at 7:50am and left at 10:15, just minutes before the club announced his sacking.
His final match in charge had ended in a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, a result that kept the team in the relegation places and piled the pressure on the coach.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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