News of the death of Jorge Messi, father of Inter Miami and Argentina legend Lionel Messi, has sparked widespread controversy on social media.

Argentine media outlets, most notably the newspaper "infobae" and the "Rosario3" network, reported that Lionel Messi's father had died at the age of 68.

Catalonia Radio also picked up the shocking news from the Argentine media. No official announcement has followed so far, nor any confirmation from the major international newspapers.

According to the Argentine media, Jorge Messi died in a hospital in the city of Rosario after a struggle with a serious illness that lasted several months.

That illness first came to light during the World Cup, when Argentine outlets revealed what he was suffering from.

Jorge Messi guided his son's steps in football from an early age. He also finalised the young player's move to Barcelona in 2000, when Lionel was only 13.

Once he became a players' agent, Jorge dedicated himself fully to his son's career, having spotted his enormous potential early on.