'Conte's improved me in every way' - Lukaku out for trophies with Inter

The Nerazzurri were downed in August's Europa League final but their star forward believes silverware is more than possible in 2020-21

Romelu Lukaku believes are firmly on course to end their trophy drought thanks to the team buying into Antonio Conte's work ethic.

Former striker Lukaku says working with Conte has transformed his game, declaring he feels like a changed player since moving to San Siro.

A title challenge fizzled out last season, although Inter finished only one point behind after the champions lost their final two games.

Inter also reached the final, where silverware hopes were thwarted as they lost 3-2 to , and they have not won a major honour since the 2010-11 .

Doubts over Conte's future followed the European disappointment, but he has been backed to stay at the helm and Lukaku is delighted the former Juventus, and boss remains the Nerazzurri's head coach.

"With Conte I improved my game in every aspect," said Lukaku, who was recently named as the 2019-20 Europa League Player of the Season.

"If you want to play for him you have to know you have to be ready to sacrifice for the team. Your physical and mental level need to be at the top and if you then achieve on the field you can feel at your very best."

Speaking at the Festival dello Sport, Lukaku said it was important to keep working on the team's hunger for success.

He said: "My goal as a footballer is to win trophies and with him I can do that. I give 100 per cent for him in every training session and games, and you can see the results are coming. We have to keep going and training and improve our attitude to win."

The Belgian reflected on how playing behind closed doors during the pandemic has affected footballers and recalled how crowd noise would have spared him embarrassment during a game in the closing weeks of last season.

"It's very ugly, first of all because you can hear everything," Lukaku said.

"I remember against Brescia I was in a good position to strike but they didn't pass me the ball and you could hear me swearing on TV.

"And then I saw all the reactions on Twitter and I started laughing. But anyway, we need our supporters in the stadium and we want them back.

"The energy when we play in San Siro and you score a goal in front of your supporters, it's incredible. I hope we can see fans back in the stadium sooner rather than later."