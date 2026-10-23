The Italian coach Antonio Conte has shot down speculation linking him with the Manchester United job as successor to current manager Michael Carrick.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2017 and walked away from Napoli this summer. Numerous reports placed him among the names tipped to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

Italian reports this week claimed the 57-year-old had laid out specific conditions for taking over at United, during talks said to have taken place on the very night Carrick's side slipped to a 4-1 defeat by Como in the UEFA Champions League.

According to La Repubblica, Conte wants absolute power over the transfer market and a role as technical director rather than simply first-team coach. He would also pick his own backroom staff, including a number of trusted associates.

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Conte addressed the reports directly. He did not deny that talks had taken place, but insisted the negotiations had gone nowhere near an advanced stage, with his name now linked to several clubs.

Conte said, via an official statement: "Following recent media reports in Italy and abroad, I consider it appropriate to clarify my position. My name has been linked with several clubs, but there are currently no negotiations that have reached an advanced stage."

He added: "After a wonderful and successful period at the head of Napoli's technical staff, I will give myself the time I need to consider how and when to return to coaching. This will be a carefully considered decision, and I will take it when I see that the circumstances are right."

He continued: "I have seen reports speaking of financial demands and conditions to obtain full control, which I am alleged to have already put forward to the clubs mentioned, along with reservations about what has been described as my strong personality."

He went on: "These reports are baseless, as there is currently no concrete basis that would allow such assessments to be made."

He added: "If a genuine opportunity arises, that will be the right time to hold discussions with the club concerned, and to consider jointly the terms of a possible agreement, taking into account the needs of both parties and the characteristics and the style that distinguish my work as a coach."

He concluded: "Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain mere speculation, and cannot be treated as facts."



