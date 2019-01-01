'Conte is the best coach in the world' - Lukaku drops massive Inter transfer hint

While the Belgium striker is still waiting to see his move to San Siro approved, he is enthused by the thought of working with the ex-Chelsea boss

Romelu Lukaku has revealed he would jump at the chance to work with Antonio Conte at , labelling the Italian the "best coach in the world" while hinting that he has made a decision over his future.

Lukaku has been at for two seasons since sealing a move from under Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2017.

But he has struggled to make a name for himself at Old Trafford despite scoring 42 goals in 96 appearances and during his time with the Reds.

His record against the biggest teams in and Europe has come under particular scrutiny, while United are looking to rebuild this summer following a torrid campaign in 2018-19.

Inter has emerged as a strong possibility for his next destination, and it is a move that Lukaku approves - not least because of the identity of their new coach.

"Well, Conte has gone to Inter, for me he is the best coach in the world," the international signalled to Sportmediaset.

"With regards to my future, I have already made a decision that I still cannot reveal publicly, out of respect to Manchester United with whom I still have a contract."

Lukaku went on to reveal his admiration for the Italian top flight, pointing to a string of high-profile recent arrivals to suggest it was a league on the rise.

"I am a big fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian: I love ," he added.

"And then Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, [Maurizio] Sarri is going to , [Carlo] Ancelotti will be at : Serie A will be exciting.

"My club and agent will talk about [the transfer bid], but my mind is made up.

"I have a contract with Manchester United, it is up to them to decide. I will speak to the club and my agent to make the best decision. In any case, I am sure that it will be a very busy summer."