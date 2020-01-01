Conte backs Eriksen to come good and boost Inter's title charge

The Denmark international retains the faith of his manager despite an indifferent start to life at the Nerazzurri

Antonio Conte has backed Christian Eriksen to prove his star quality for during the title run-in.

Former midfielder Eriksen experienced a stuttering start to his Inter career after moving to San Siro in January.

The international's performances came in for close scrutiny and he faced criticism as his arrival coincided with a dip in the team's form.

After looking set for a serious title challenge, Inter fell away before the coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold for three months.

They return to league action against Claudio Ranieri's on Sunday, with Conte bullish about Inter's prospects for their 13-game rush of upcoming matches.

Head coach Conte said Inter have been fine-tuning the tactics he believes can bring success to the Nerazzurri.

"I think he's now found his feet and fully settled here," Conte said of Eriksen. "We are always trying and working on solutions to get the best out of the qualities of the players in the squad.

"I am pleased with how we have worked over this period."

Inter will be without Marcelo Brozovic due to a strain in his left leg and his fellow midfielder Stefano Sensi must sit out the game after a thigh pull.

Both are recent setbacks, but Conte is taking an optimistic view of Inter's prospects for the remainder of the campaign.

The Sampdoria fixture is a game in hand for Inter over leaders and second-placed .

"Should we win, we would cut the gap to the top to six points. Then, there are 12 league games to play. Personally, I don't think the gap is that massive," Conte added.

"I have positive feelings. But naturally I need to see the response in matches. We want to give our all in this end of season run-in.

"We are not ruling anything out. There are no limits to what we can achieve. I think the side has improved in all areas. I am very confident."

Conte has great respect for Ranieri, a Premier League champion four years ago with .

Since joining Sampdoria in October, Ranieri has lifted the club off the foot of the table and up to 16th.

"Claudio Ranieri is an excellent coach," Conte said.

"He achieved something extraordinary at Leicester. But he's also a wonderful person. I've been lucky to get to know him and we meet up with our families

"I wish him all the best at Sampdoria, but only after they have played us."