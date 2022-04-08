Consecutive hat-tricks in UCL- Karim Benzema joins elite club of Messi and Ronaldo!
Karim Benzema continued his rich vein of form as he scored a hat-trick against Chelsea to fire Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final encounter. The French striker has been in incredible form in the continental competition and has scored two consecutive hat-tricks in the space of just 76 minutes.
His first one came against PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu which helped Real Madrid overturn a 2-0 deficit and win the Round of 16 tie 3-2 on aggregate.Benzema not only scored ahat-trick but actually changed the complexion of the match. Madrid had looked to be staring down the barrell when Benzema showed his opportunistic nature forced PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into making an error. Riding on the confidence from that goal, Benzema scored two more brilliant goals before PSG even knew what hit them.
On Thursday, Benzema was at his supreme best once again. The two stunning headers in the first half set the tone of the match and put Chelsea on the backfoot from which they could not recover. The third was a reward for his perseverance that forced an error from an opponent goalkeeper, this time Edouard Mendy. Mendy's feeble pass toward Antonio Rudiger was intercepted by Benzema who then rolled the ball into a gaping net. This hat-trick was special as no player had scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in Europe, until now.
Editors' Picks
- No Ronaldo or Maguire? How Ten Hag's Man Utd might play
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Ronaldo-like Benzema blows Chelsea away with second consecutive Champions League hat-trick for Madrid
- Barcelona's teenage wizard: 'Pedri Potter' bringing Messi-esque magic back to Camp Nou
With this, he also joins an elite list of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Adrian Luiz who have scored consecutive hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League.
Who all have scored consecutive hat-tricks in the Champions League?
Player
Date
Fixture
Tournament Stage
Time of Goals
Final Score
Luiz Adriano
October 21, 2014
BATE Borisov vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Group Stage
28'(p), 36', 40', 44', 82'(p)
0-7
Luiz Adriano
November 5, 2014
Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov
Group Stage
58'(p), 83', 90+3'
5-0
Lionel Messi
September 13, 2016
Barcelona vs Celtic
Group Stage
3', 27', 60'
7-0
Lionel Messi
October 19, 2016
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Group Stage
17', 61', 69'
4-0
Cristiano Ronaldo
April 18, 2017
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Quarter-Final
76', 105', 110'
4-2
Cristiano Ronaldo
May 2, 2017
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Semi-Final
10', 73', 86'
3-0
Karim Benzema
March 9, 2022
Real Madrid vs PSG
Round of 16
61', 76', 78'
3-1
Karim Benzema
April 7, 2022
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Quarter-Final
21', 24', 46'
3-1