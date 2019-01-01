Congo pull out of hosting the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations

The Congolese sports minister reveals that the country is not ready to host the next year's event due to lack of funds

Congo has announced they are no longer willing to host the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The country were awarded the tournament's hosting rights last September, but has now opted to pull out hosting the women's finals due to financial issues.

In a letter to Caf, Congolese sports minister Hugues Ngoelondele explained the country's situation and reasons behind their decision.

"We gave our agreement in principle for the organization of the 2020 African Women Cup of Nations," the letter read.

"This agreement was given without knowledge of the related specifications.

"Also, after examination of costs and the specifications, the Republic of Congo realised that, in the context of ongoing financial tensions the country finds itself in currently, it is unable to organise the event.

"The Republic of Congo and its government are sorry for this situation and would like to express their sincere consideration to Caf President."

Meanwhile, Caf hasn't commented on the development and possible plans to name a new host.

The 2020 Awcon is due to kick off on November 23 and run until December 1.