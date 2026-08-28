Conference League draw with prospects for FC Twente

FC Twente know their six opponents in the league phase of the Conference League. SC Freiburg, Pafos FC, Lincoln Red Imps, Kairat Almaty, Aarhus and FC Thun are their European opponents. The first match will be played on 15 October.

Drawn from Pot 3 on Friday, the Tukkers already knew they would face six different opponents, one from each pot. They will play one match at home and one away each time. A meeting with Ajax was not possible, as clubs from the same country cannot be paired together.

In Pot 3, FC Twente were grouped with Lugano, Getafe, Kups, FC Twente, FK Borac, Banja Luka, Lincoln Red Imps.

From Pot 1 came SC Freiburg, while Pafos FC were drawn from Pot 2. Lincoln Red Imps are the opponents from Pot 3 and Kairat Almaty come from Pot 4. Aarhus came out of Pot 5 and finally FC Thun from Pot 6.

On which dates will FC Twente play in the Conference League?

Action in the league phase starts on 15 October. The remaining matches will be played on 22 October, 5 November, 26 November, 10 December and 17 December. UEFA had still not confirmed on Thursday evening which opponent FC Twente will face on which date. The governing body will announce the final fixture list, including the exact match dates and kick-off times, no later than Saturday 29 August.

Those who finish from first to eighth will qualify directly for the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th will go into play-offs for a place in the last 16. The rest will be eliminated and their European adventure will be over.

FC Twente's opponents in the Conference League: SC Freiburg, Pafos FC, Lincoln Red Imps, Kairat Almaty, Aarhus, FC Thun.