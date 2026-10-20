Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Concerns over conditions in Seville ahead of Champions League clash between Betis and Feyenoord

Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Real Betis
Feyenoord
Champions League

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini told a press conference ahead of his side's match against Feyenoord that the pitch in Seville is in poor condition.

With the Estadio Benito Villamarín undergoing renovations, Real Betis are playing their Champions League matches at another stadium: La Cartuja.

La Cartuja is a stadium in Seville with a capacity of around 70,000 spectators. It was built in 1999 for the World Athletics Championships.

Now used mainly for football matches, La Cartuja hosted the Copa del Rey final between 2021 and 2024. The Spain national team also play there regularly.

This week, though, Pellegrini said the pitch is in very poor condition. "Normally the pitch is very good, but unfortunately no treatment could be carried out this week. But a poor pitch affects both teams."

Real Betis face Feyenoord on Wednesday evening at 21:00, and you can watch the match in full on Ziggo Sport.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google