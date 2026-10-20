Concerns over conditions in Seville ahead of Champions League clash between Betis and Feyenoord

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini told a press conference ahead of his side's match against Feyenoord that the pitch in Seville is in poor condition.

With the Estadio Benito Villamarín undergoing renovations, Real Betis are playing their Champions League matches at another stadium: La Cartuja.

La Cartuja is a stadium in Seville with a capacity of around 70,000 spectators. It was built in 1999 for the World Athletics Championships.

Now used mainly for football matches, La Cartuja hosted the Copa del Rey final between 2021 and 2024. The Spain national team also play there regularly.

Next matches BET Champions League 15:00 FEY

This week, though, Pellegrini said the pitch is in very poor condition. "Normally the pitch is very good, but unfortunately no treatment could be carried out this week. But a poor pitch affects both teams."

Real Betis face Feyenoord on Wednesday evening at 21:00, and you can watch the match in full on Ziggo Sport.