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Bayern Munich received worrying news during their clash with Cologne on Friday evening in the tenth round of the Bundesliga.

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An injury forced English striker Harry Kane off the pitch early. His French team-mate Michael Olise also struggled with a physical problem, needed the medical staff in the first half and was substituted at the interval.

Cologne defender Joel Schmied caught Kane with a heavy challenge inside the penalty area in the 15th minute as the English striker tried to reach a cross. He went down in pain with an ankle problem, and the Bavarian side's players looked clearly worried.

The England captain tried to carry on after receiving first aid, but the pain was too much. Belgian coach Vincent Kompany had to make an enforced substitution in the 20th minute, bringing on Tom Bischof in his place.

Kane's exit did little to reassure Bayern Munich's coaching staff, particularly as he had to leave the pitch after trying to play on. He could now miss upcoming matches, with medical tests set to reveal the nature and severity of the injury.

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Bayern's problems didn't end there. Also in the first half, French winger Michael Olise needed attention from the medical staff after complaining of a physical problem, which deepened the concern in the Bavarian camp given how important he is to Kompany's attacking system.

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The Belgian coach had relied on Olise in his starting line-up alongside Kane. Bayern Munich count on his ability to create chances and move between the lines, as well as his goal contributions this season.

The Frenchman did manage to resume playing despite the scare. Kompany took him off at half-time anyway.

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The timing is awkward for Bayern Munich, who are already missing several significant players through injury, among them Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Luis Díaz and Ismael Saibari.

Losing Kane makes Kompany's job even harder. The English striker plays a pivotal role up front, whether scoring goals, linking play or creating space for his team-mates.

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Any absence for Olise would add to the coaching staff's worries too, with his technical ability and skill making the Frenchman one of the team's most important attacking outlets.

Bayern Munich are now waiting for news on both players, particularly Kane. Follow-up tests will determine the extent of his injury and how long he could be out of action, as the team look to stay ready for the challenges ahead.