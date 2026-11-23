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Last weekend, Juventus welcomed Francisco Conceicao back into the squad after he recovered from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the defeat to Lazio on 18 October. The Portuguese winger, born in 2002, remained on the bench for the 4-0 win over Venezia, with Luciano Spalletti leaving him unused, and must now win back a place in the team. Meanwhile, numerous transfer rumours have begun to circulate about Conceicao's future, including a possible move in the January window.

After the win on the 12th Serie A matchday, Spalletti set out his attacking options: "I need another striker in there with all these matches. On the right, I have three wide players: Conceicao, Zhegrova and Nico. On the left, I have Alajbegovic, Yildiz and Boga. Kolo Muani? I need to encourage him to play as a striker: he has to be good at finding space to run in behind. When he receives the ball centrally with a man at his back, he isn't comfortable. I need him as a centre-forward too, even though Ekhator is also here now".

There is an abundance of wide players but a shortage of centre-forwards, so the search for solutions extends to the transfer market. That could mean new arrivals (Sorloth?) and departures, potentially including Conceicao.

Despite putting four past Venezia, Spalletti's side have struggled to score. The club needs to act in the January transfer window, but to buy, Juventus will also have to sell, despite the capital increase the board recently approved. Could Conceicao be among the players to leave Turin in January, alongside Gatti, Cambiaso and Zhegrova, the three leading candidates for a sale?

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Fabrizio Romano discussed Conceicao's situation on his YouTube channel a few days ago: "Conceicao was never really close to leaving Juventus in the summer, first and foremost because he didn't want to. Conceicao is happy at Juve, he wants to stay at Juventus and he's very pleased that Juve showed such faith in him a year and a half ago, making his move permanent and paying a significant fee to have him. So Conceicao is very happy at Juventus," reports TuttoJuve.com.

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Romano continued: "There was a lot of talk about the Premier League, but none of those stories were concrete or true, let's put it that way. There was a possibility with Al-Hilal, in the sense that Al-Hilal considered him as part of a list of wide players. There were two or three names, then they signed Martinelli and Summerville. Conceicao certainly wants to continue at Juve and isn't planning a move in January, and neither are Juventus. Right now, everything we're hearing about Conceicao points towards him staying and the two continuing together. The transfer market can bring surprises, of course. If a huge offer were to come in, never say never. But right now, in November, Conceicao and Juventus aren't planning to part ways. In fact, they fully expect to continue together at least until the end of the season."

According to Romano , Conceicao is most likely to stay at Juventus through January and until June. After that, much could change in the summer. His future will depend on what he wants, the size of any offers, the identity of the Juventus manager (Spalletti? Simone Inzaghi? Conte?), the formation, the size and technical make-up of Juventus' attack in 2027-28, and how their No.7 performs between now and June.

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Juventus' outlay sets the benchmark for any sale: how much would they need to receive to avoid a loss? The club's spending on Conceicao provides the starting point. He arrived from Porto in the summer of 2024 on a loan costing €7 million plus €3 million in bonuses. A year later, in July 2025, Juventus signed him permanently: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Porto FC for the permanent acquisition of the sporting rights of the player Francisco Fernandes da Conceição for a fee of €30.4 million, payable over four financial years, plus additional costs of €1.6 million. Juventus have signed a playing contract with the player until 30 June 2030".

Given those figures, Juventus would need to sell Conceicao for at least €18 million in July 2027 to make a profit, while a fee of at least €21 million would be needed to convince the club's hierarchy in January 2027. Those sums are not out of reach. They look relatively modest given the financial power of clubs in the Premier League and La Liga who might consider signing the Portuguese winger. The same goes for Saudi clubs. Conceicao is unlikely to leave as early as January, though a departure from Turin in January remains plausible. Much will depend on the offers that come in. If the right offers arrive, every Juventus player is on the market. No one at Juve is untouchable as a matter of principle, as chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has made clear since taking up his role.