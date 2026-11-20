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Brajan Gruda has shone in his first two international appearances and flourished at RB Leipzig. No wonder he is the talk of the town, or that a transfer would be expensive.

According to Bild, Leipzig would only consider selling Gruda next summer if “completely outrageous offers” came in. Clubs would need to get close to €100 million to make RB think about a sale.

That price would make signing Gruda next summer tricky even for Bayern Munich. Germany’s record champions are said to be interested , Sport Bild recently reported. Bayern are tracking his development closely and reportedly value his versatility in attack. The newly capped Germany international can play on either wing or as a number ten.

When does Leipzig’s obligation to buy Brajan Gruda take effect?

According to Bild, Gruda remains on loan at Leipzig from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the obligation to buy could kick in as early as the start of 2027. It reportedly takes effect once he has played at least three Bundesliga matches next year, a mark he could reach by mid-January. Leipzig paid Brighton a €1 million loan fee in early February 2026 and would then owe €25 million to sign him permanently.

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Gruda’s contract with the Saxony club would then run until 2031, leaving Leipzig under no pressure to sell next summer. It reportedly contains no release clause.

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Gruda has further increased his market value with his first two appearances for Germany’s senior national team. On his international debut against Serbia (3-1), the gifted dribbler scored a fine goal after a superb solo run. On Monday, he was also among the standout performers in the 5-0 rout of the Netherlands , providing two assists and scoring one himself.

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Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has long rated Gruda highly. As Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, he was involved in the former Mainz player’s move to Leipzig at the start of the year. Klopp admires Gruda’s ability on the ball and his willingness to take risks, but according to Bild, he had doubts about the player’s willingness to defend when RB signed him.

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Jürgen Klopp also praised Brajan Gruda’s defensive work

Gruda has since put those doubts to rest. Klopp was delighted with the Leipzig player’s work without the ball after the resounding victory over the Netherlands . The Germany coach told ARD of Gruda and his equally impressive fellow winger Derry Scherhant (SC Freiburg): “They can both play football, my goodness. But the work they put in, and had to put in today – it’s immense. And ultimately, that is what makes a team. Others can play football too. But in the end, it comes down to the passion and effort you put into it.”

RB are getting Gruda relatively cheaply because the Klopp favourite struggled to establish himself at Brighton. The English club paid Mainz 05 €31.5 million for him in 2024, but Gruda failed to meet the high expectations and was often used only as a substitute.

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Gruda needed the second half of last season to find his rhythm at Leipzig, but he has hit his stride recently. He has two goals and five assists in his last eight competitive matches. “I’m very pleased for him, but I’m even more pleased for RB Leipzig, because developing players is one of the club’s aims,” RB coach Martin Demichelis said at Thursday’s press conference, though he also had a warning for Gruda.

Despite Germany hype, Demichelis warns Gruda

“He still has to keep both feet on the ground,” Demichelis stressed, adding: “It’s always nice to play for the national team, but coming back and immediately performing for the club is what matters and what is difficult. He has to take the next step straight away, and the next step is our next match.”

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Gruda and Leipzig visit Union Berlin on Saturday. An important Champions League home game against RC Lens follows next Tuesday.