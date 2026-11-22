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The penalty awarded during NEC – PSV (1-4) came up on Goedemorgen Eredivisie on ESPN. Bram van Polen and Hans Kraay junior can't make sense of the handball rule any more.

“What can you possibly do about this?”, Van Polen asks as he watches Deveron Fonville’s handball.

“It hits the underside of his elbow, and he keeps his elbow against his body too. There’s nothing you can do about this, is there? I don’t think this is a penalty in any way.”

“Surely we don’t want this any more?”, the pundit continues. “I really thought we’d moved on from that. Since Raymond van Meenen gave that explanation, it only seems to have got worse,” Van Polen says.

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The head of refereeing previously spoke on Goedemorgen Eredivisie about handballs arising from natural movements while defending. Van Meenen said at the time that defenders no longer need to keep their arms behind their backs.

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“When you’re moving forward in a running action, it’s very difficult to keep your arms behind your back,” says the former PEC Zwolle defender. “But you see so many incidents… The following week, it happened again in an RKC match.”

Van Polen has a message for referees. “Just leave it alone if you’re the VAR.” Kraay agrees. “And Jeroen Manschot was the referee and is also the best VAR.”

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“When he went to the screen, he could simply have said: ‘Don’t call me over for this nonsense again’,” the reporter adds.

Van Polen then jokes: “So Hans, hands behind your back!” Presenter Milan van Dongen weighs in too. “Hands behind your back, or not after all? We really don’t know any more.”