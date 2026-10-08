As reported by Bild, Borussia Dortmund's hierarchy, led by sporting director Ole Book, are looking at RB Salzburg's Karim Konate to add competition for Serhou Guirassy and Fabio Silva.

The 22-year-old is in outstanding form. In the Austrian Bundesliga, he already has four goals after six matchdays. The Ivorian has also scored twice and provided one assist in Europa League qualifying.

Under Dany Röhl, once Hansi Flick's assistant coach at Bayern Munich and with the Germany national team, Konate is now an undisputed regular starter. Last season, he played more of a reserve role but still managed nine goal involvements.

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Still, BVB may not move for Konate as early as the winter. Guirassy (four goals, two assists) and Silva (four goals, one assist) have both made an outstanding start to the season, and are now also playing together on the pitch. Overall, the pair have been directly involved in 11 Dortmund goals.

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Elsewhere, Borussia's squad planning is reportedly focused on other positions. They want to strengthen the right flank following the departure of Yan Couto, with no real alternative for Julian Ryerson. The pursuit of Marcel Regula could also gather pace again.

BVB were reportedly already in agreement with the attacking player in the summer after the serious cruciate ligament injury to Giannis Konstantelias, but ultimately decided instead to prise Ethan Nwaneri away from Arsenal on loan. Nevertheless, according to Sky, contact with Book has never been broken off.

That means the Konate situation is likely to become a hot topic only next summer, provided the striker maintains his good form over the coming months.