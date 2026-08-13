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Zinedine ZidaneGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Companions of his Real Madrid journey: the French Federation announces the full staff line-up under Zidane

Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A
Z. Zidane
Türkiye
France

He took over the role as Deschamps's successor.

The French Football Federation officially announced today the full coaching staff of the senior national team, led by Zinedine Zidane.

 They will be presented in full at the start of next September.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", the final set-up will include a liaison officer, appointed under a secondment agreement between the French Football Federation and the Ministry of the Interior.

Here is the full coaching staff of the French national team:

Zinedine Zidane, senior team head coach, David Bettoni, assistant coach, Hamidou Msaidie, assistant coach, Fabien Barthez, goalkeeping coach, Grégory Dupont, strategy and performance adviser, Stéphane Blanc, technical observer, Fred Tabet, assistant coach and video data analyst, Clément Ébert, assistant video analyst.

UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
France crest
France
FRA

Dr Hervé Collado leads the medical staff, joined by physiotherapists Maxime Matton, Paul Olive, Najib Rmita and Pierre-Yves Froidevaux, osteopath Philippe Boixel and podiatrist Marc Ritali.

  Zidane has called upon a number of members of his coaching staff from his time at Real Madrid, most notably David Bettoni, Hamidou Msaidie and Grégory Dupont.

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