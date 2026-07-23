Como have no limits. After securing their first-ever qualification for the Champions League, they are already dreaming of reaching the top of Europe. The "Como system" has already become a model, blending talent, ambition, expertise and major investment. The results came straight away: in their second year after returning to Serie A, they sealed fourth place. That rapid rise fuels belief for the future, so much so that Sisal's betting analysts are offering odds of 40.00 on them winning the Champions League by 2030.





Winning it would be nothing short of sensational. But if Como have shown one thing, it is that dreams have no ceiling, provided they are built step by step. In the shorter term, the aim is to climb even higher in the Serie A table: on 888sport, a Serie A title for the Lariani next season is priced at 29 times the stake. They remain outsiders, but the odds are certainly tempting for a side who, for the first time, will also have to juggle a European campaign. Como are ready to take on that new challenge.