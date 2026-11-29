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Como won the weekend's big Serie A clash against Juventus. The Old Lady played almost the entire match a man down after Randal Kolo Muani was sent off and lost 3-0. Nico Paz and Anastasios Douvikas (2) scored at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Less than five minutes in, Kolo Muani lost his temper. Álex Valle tugged insistently at the Frenchman's shirt, prompting Kolo Muani to turn and punch the Spaniard in the face.

Referee Maurizio Mariani booked Valle for the shirt-pull and showed Kolo Muani a straight red card. Even with a man down, Juventus stayed in the contest for a long time.

Como also had to contend with injuries to Valle and Luis Milla. They escaped when Andrea Cambiaso's chip landed on top of the goal rather than in it.

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Just before half-time, Paz made it 1-0. The Argentine surprised goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario by firing a free-kick straight at goal instead of crossing. Vicario made the save, but the ball had already just crossed the line: 1-0.

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That stoppage-time goal sent Como into the break in excellent spirits. Cesc Fàbregas's side improved after half-time and pressed Juventus repeatedly.

Just over an hour in, Douvikas doubled the lead. The former FC Utrecht striker was in exactly the right place to turn a deflected Samuele Ricci shot into the net.

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Late on, Paz and Douvikas combined once more. Paz flicked the ball over his opponent with characteristic elegance and headed it towards Douvikas, whose volley flew into the far corner: 3-0.

Como climb to fourth in Serie A, six points behind leaders Lazio. Juventus are only seventh, below Frosinone but still above the similarly struggling Napoli, who could only draw 0-0 away to 18th-placed Sassuolo earlier in the day.