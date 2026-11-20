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“Not weeks, but months.” Cesc Fabregas gave that recovery timeline for Moise Kean after the Como striker's latest injury. With the former Fiorentina player facing a long spell out, Douvikaswill carry the attack, at least until January. Como will need to address the situation in the next transfer window and are already considering which striker to bring in.

Como have 4 leading candidates to replace Kean. Signed from Fiorentina last summer on a paid loan for €5 million, with an obligation to buy set at €30 million plus another €5 million in possible bonuses, the Italian striker will be sidelined until next year and will not return until well into 2027. In his place, Como are considering 4 players: Camello, Scamacca, Esposito and Varela.

At the front of the queue, according to Corriere della Sera, are Gianluca Scamacca and Sergio Camello. The Italian could leave Atalanta, while the Spanish Rayo Vallecano forward, born in 2001, has long been a favourite of Fabregas, who has already recruited successfully from La Liga.

Scamacca would also help Como fill their Champions League squad list. He could take one of the places reserved for players trained in Italy and Fabregas has few such players in his squad. The former Genoa and Sassuolo player, born in 1999, was already on Como's radar months ago. Como could also capitalise on Sarri's decision to regularly favour Krstovic over him. The Rome-born striker is reportedly open to a move and wants a change of scenery to revive his career, including his prospects with the national team.

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Three other forwards on the rise stand in his way. One is Camello, a quick, versatile attacker who is less physically strong than Scamacca but has greater room for improvement. The Rayo star has already played a decisive role in Spain's Olympic victory and is now ready to take the next step.

Hoping to make that leap too are Sebastiano Esposito and Gustavo Varela. Esposito joined Sassuolo in the summer after a turbulent departure from Cagliari. He is finding consistency at Sassuolo, but his most promising flashes have come with the national team, where head coach Mancini has made him a starter for the Azzurri. A move to a major club is only a matter of time.

Kean's latest setback will also force Como to find new targets, potentially including Varela, the striker making the biggest impression in Italy. The current Serie A top scorer will not remain at Monza for much longer: between January and June, the Portuguese player will move to a club of greater stature. Everyone wants him, from Juventus to Napoli, Inter to Benfica, who retained 20% of the profit from his future resale. Como could soon join that list. They have shown they have few rivals in the transfer market, just as they have on the pitch.