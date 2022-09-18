Columbus Crew vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place on Sunday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to creep towards its finale this week, as Columbus Crew face Portland Timbers at Lower.com Field. Both sides sit on the cusp of their respective postseason races in each conference heading into this clash.

That means there is plenty to play for on both sides of the equation - and also plenty to lose too. Will it be a freewheeling affair or something more cautious in Ohio?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and UK as well as how to stream it live online.

Columbus vs Portland date & kick-off time

Game: Columbus Crew vs Portland Timbers Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Columbus vs Portland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN.

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on FreeSports TV UK.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN fuboTV UK FreeSports TV UK N/A

Columbus squad & team news

With two games in hand over eighth-place Atlanta, the Crew have destiny in their own hands when it comes to sealing a berth in the battle for the MLS Cup.

But they won't want to let that chance slip away. Pedro Santos may be forced to sit this one out with a thigh issue.

Position Players Goalkeepers Room, Bush, Schulte, Scott Defenders Williams, Mensah, Degenek, Hairston, Anibaba, Moreira, Morris, Farsi Midfielders Kitchen, Nagbe, Santos, Artur, Zelarayán, Díaz, Yeboah, Parente, Morris, Etienne, Zawadzki, Igbekeme, Sands Forwards Hernández, Molino, Hurtado, Russell-Rowe

Portland squad and team news

Like their hosts, the Timbers are looking to push up through the Western Conference, and could vault fourth with victory over their opponents.

They will be without Zac McGraw however, who sits this one out thanks to a yellow card suspension following too many bookings in recent weeks.