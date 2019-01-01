'Colossal stupidity' - Icardi rumours rubbished by Napoli chief De Laurentiis

The club president forcefully denied any possible deal for the Argentine while claiming Real Madrid’s “unjust” demands are holding up a James deal

president Aurelio de Laurentiis has vehemently denied any talk of Mauro Icardi joining the club, calling the idea of meeting with him a “colossal, enormous stupidity.”

Icardi’s future at has been the subject of much speculation since he was stripped of his captaincy last February, with an on-going feud between the club, Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara clouding his outlook.

Inter have conceded they would like to move Icardi on, though Juventus has been rubbished as a potential destination by club CEO Guiseppe Marotta.

Napoli have also been reported as a possible landing spot for the Argentine, but De Laurentiis shot down any talk of such a move, slamming even the idea of meeting with Icardi and Nara while insisting the club have other needs.

“It is a colossal, enormous stupidity,” De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss when asked about meeting Icardi. “I met Wanda Nara three years ago and I have no intention of meeting her again.

“That meeting was enough. Also because Icardi is not a part of the current needs of Napoli.”

De Laurentiis took a much more positive view when asked about reported Napoli target James Rodriguez.

The international is back at after decided against exercising their purchase option following a two-year loan with the champions.

However, he is not expected to remain with Los Blancos, as Rodriguez is not considered to be part of coach’s Zinedine’s Zidane’s plans.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken positively of James and De Laurentiis confirmed he is in favour of re-uniting the Italian with the Colombian but claims Real Madrid are demanding too much for the playmaker at the current time.

“James is in our hearts, especially in the hearts of those who coach him better than anyone else, Ancelotti,” De Laurentiis said. “James's problem is that we have to deal with Real Madrid. We are tough, we do not want to yield to the unjust demands of Real Madrid.

“We are not in a hurry because our team is already very strong. We only have to make great deals, nothing special.

“The deals are made in two, between those who want to buy and those who want to sell. We want to buy, but we don't want to take risks.”