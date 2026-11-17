The fourth round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations has come to an end, with a Moroccan triumph and a surprise stumble for the other Arab national teams, with the exception of Comoros.
Fourth-round matches across the 12 groups played out over Monday and Tuesday, and there was no shortage of excitement.
Heavy defeat for Sudan and a setback for Somalia
Only one Arab side was in action on day one, and Sudan came away with a resounding defeat against Senegal.
The 4-2 loss leaves Sudan rooted to the bottom of Group J on 3 points. Senegal top the standings on 10.
Somalia fared no better, losing 1-0 to Ghana. They prop up Group C without a point, while Ghana sit third on six.
Day two: disappointing results for the Arab sides
Seven Arab teams were in action on Tuesday, and the results were poor across the board.
Egypt could only manage a goalless draw away to Malawi, and the Pharaohs dropped two important points. They sit second in Group B on 8 points, behind Angola on ten, with Malawi further back on four.
Libya and Tunisia shared the points in a 1-1 draw.
Libya are second in Group H on 4 points, behind Uganda on six. Tunisia are bottom on 3 points. Neither side will take much comfort from the draw.
Algeria crashed to a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Togo. They're still top on 7 points, but only one ahead of Togo and 2 ahead of Zambia.
Mauritania kept the poor run going with a 3-1 defeat to Burkina Faso. They're third in Group F on 3 points and out of the race for qualification.
Morocco and Comoros avoid a stumble
Only Morocco and Comoros managed wins among the Arab sides this round.
Morocco beat Niger 1-0 on their own soil. The Atlas Lions top Group A on 12 points and have qualified for the finals with a perfect record.
Abdellah Ouazane scored the only goal in the 22nd minute, latching on to a superb pass from Brahim Diaz to give the home side the lead. It was far from easy. Niger pushed for a way back into the game but couldn't find the net all match.
The Atlas Lions opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Gabon and repeated the scoreline against Lesotho, before thrashing Niger 5-1. A 1-0 win over the same opponents in the fourth round kept their record perfect.
Comoros, meanwhile, beat their Congolese hosts 1-0.
That leaves them second in Group G on 7 points, behind leaders Cameroon on 10, with Namibia on 3. The Arab side are edging closer to a place at the Africa Cup of Nations.
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An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
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