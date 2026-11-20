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Manchester United's big dreams for the winter transfer window have once again collided with the reality of the numbers. After days of rumours about a huge £500 million revolution under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, one of football's leading financial experts has stepped forward to put an end to all the speculation, insisting that the talk has "absolutely no chance" of coming true.

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Pochettino's arrival at Old Trafford always pointed to changes in January. The Argentine will want to put his own stamp on the team and drag United clear of the threat of relegation. They currently sit 18th in the Premier League, in one of their worst seasons in recent history.

His appointment sparked sensational rumours that United could spend £500 million in January, with Chelsea star Cole Palmer part of their plans. Had it happened, that deal would have sent shockwaves through the English transfer market.

Stefan Borson, a well-known football finance expert, wasn't having any of it. He scoffed at the claims and dismissed them outright in comments to "Football Insider".

Borson said: "Manchester United? There's no way they'd do that, is there? Manchester United have the capacity to spend, but it would require the owners to inject cash. And in any case, there is no chance of United buying Cole Palmer."

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He went on: "It is highly unlikely that Newcastle would be interested in selling one of their best players in January, such as Lewis Hall, who has just signed a new contract, for anything less than a fantastic price. I don't think Manchester United will do it. So, honestly, I disagree with most of this analysis."

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His rebuttal carries extra weight. It followed a report published on Football Insider, the same website Borson contributes to.

Former Manchester United scout Brian King had said: "There is talk of Manchester United and Pochettino looking to sign Cole Palmer and Lewis Hall, and perhaps other players, in January. They have between £400 million and £500 million to spend. That is the amount they will need to spend to bring Manchester United back among the winning teams."

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Speaking to "TeamTalk", King added: "Or even a team that will win the title, because they certainly won't win it this year. Manchester United are not the name that Alex Ferguson built for Manchester United. That was a golden era. Arsenal and Liverpool were among the biggest teams competing with them. They were exciting times, great fun, but today's Manchester United are not the same team."

United will still probably spend in January as they try to strengthen the squad and rescue their season. But that kind of money in a winter window? The chances look extremely slim for any club, let alone a side that only had around £150 million to spend last summer.