Cole Alexander: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target joins Stuart Baxter at Odisha FC

The 31-year-old follows in the footsteps of Sameegh Doutie who's the other South African footballer to have plied his trade in the Indian Super League

Former midfielder Cole Alexander has found a new home after penning a two-year deal with Indian club Odisha FC.

The reported target was recruited by coach Stuart Baxter who knows Alexander very well after having watched him in action during his three-year stay in the .

The pair also worked together at senior national team, Bafana Bafana, where Baxter called up Alexander a few times as head coach.

More teams

Odisha announced the signing of the Cape Town-born player on Saturday morning.

"Odisha FC is delighted to announce that the club has reached a two-year agreement with South African midfielder Cole Alexander ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero (ISL)," reads a statement on the club's website.

Baxter said he was delighted to reunite with the 31-year-old, saying the midfielder brings high energy, character and quality as a player.

And he's confident the club fans will love Alexander once they see him in action.

"We are delighted to secure Cole to our squad. I have worked with Cole with Bafana and he brings a combination of high energy, character and quality. His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans," said Baxter.

Speaking to the club after completing his move, Alexander is already looking forward to playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) and working with Baxter again.

"I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League for the first time. It will be really great to play under coach Stuart Baxter again and I can’t wait to meet my teammates. I am very excited and looking forward to the season ahead," said Alexander.

Article continues below

The former and Cape Town player has already heard a lot about Odisha fans and while they will not be able to attend matches to watch him live due to the coronavirus, Alexander is hopeful the players will not forget their supporters whenever they take to the field.

Furthermore, the South Africa international hopes Odisha can achieve something special in the two years he will spend with them.

"I have heard a lot about the special fans that the club has and although they will not be in the stadiums with us this year, we will carry them in our hearts and try and make them proud. I hope we can achieve something special at Odisha FC in the upcoming seasons."