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Despite major injury concerns and the drama surrounding Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala's situation overshadows everything else at Bayern Munich. The powerful supervisory board have publicly confronted the player's usually trusted management. But who is behind it?

Friday made Bayern's position clear. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to Sky on the sidelines of Bayern's home game against Cologne (1-1) and discussed Jamal Musiala's situation , dropping the restraint that honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had tried to ease away more gently. Rummenigge left little room for doubt:

Rummenigge considered it unlikely that Jamal Musiala would return to his absolute best any time soon, given his neurological dysfunction. His medication has apparently not yet been adjusted quite right, and the condition triggers episodes known as absence seizures at irregular intervals. Whether he would ever be the old "Magic Musiala" again was also in doubt. For that reason, Bayern must adjust the 23-year-old's astronomical contract, which he signed in February 2025 and which reportedly guarantees him a basic annual salary of €25 million. Rummenigge added that, under the circumstances, no other club would currently be willing to sign Musiala.

The message could hardly have been colder. In the preceding weeks and days, Hoeneß and Dreesen had shown more restraint, speaking of a "dilemma" for everyone involved. "Just imagine if Bayern Munich were now to call his contract into question," Hoeneß had said, merely hinting at the issue almost two weeks before Rummenigge spoke far more bluntly.

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Uli Hoeneß and the "gentlemen's agreement": What the row with Musiala's agents is about

Bayern are now insisting on an agreement. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the club are insisting on a gentlemen's agreement that Hoeneß believes he reached with Musiala's agent Christian Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer, after the diagnosis and before the player's first public collapses in friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim .

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Hoeneß, at least, reportedly believes they verbally agreed to sit down and adjust Musiala's contract if his illness prevented him from returning to his previous level. Bayern's senior figures now appear to believe that point has been reached.

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A report by Stern adds to the tension. It suggests the supervisory board, including Hoeneß and Rummenigge, suspect Musiala's management did not adequately inform them about the player's actual state of health and even suspect that specific details were deliberately withheld.

According to consistent media reports that have not been denied, Musiala suffered another absence seizure in team training on Monday of last week. The supervisory board reportedly learned of it only later in the week and ultimately felt compelled to speak out so forcefully. The club's sporting leadership also stayed silent, including sporting director Max Eberl, whom Hoeneß reportedly accused internally, in no uncertain terms, of six months of "inaction" over the matter .

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Musiala has endured an injury-hit season. He has started only twice and has two goals and one assist. A mysterious muscle injury sidelined him for eight weeks, although the official description was only a "minor muscle fibre tear". The player and the sporting leadership do not, however, have to inform the supervisory board about a player's health.

According to SID, however, Musiala's agent Schmid understood the agreement with Hoeneß to mean "only" that they would hold further talks if Musiala's condition did not improve. Bayern's senior figures Hoeneß, Rummenigge and Dreesen now appear to have used their public statements to push for precisely those talks.

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On Tuesday, Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl, formerly the chief Bayern reporter at Axel Springer and now part of Musiala's advisory team, visited Säbener Straße to discuss the situation with CEO Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer.

Who is Jamal Musiala's agent and what are his links to Bayern Munich?

It was one of Schmid's rare public appearances. The lawyer and managing director of the agency 11WINS is Musiala's main point of contact, but normally works behind the scenes and avoids the spotlight. Through SW/SIDELINE, a brand he founded himself, he also advises coaches and officials. Sandro Wagner, for example, has been a client since 2026.

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An anonymous, purported industry insider describes him in Tuesday's Stern report as "cold and ruthless", but also as someone who knows his trade extremely well. From the player's perspective, the contract Schmid negotiated for Musiala in February last year was a "masterpiece".

Philipp Schneider of the Süddeutsche Zeitung indirectly supported that assessment on the newspaper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast on Monday. According to the SZ, various complex clauses and "side agreements" mean the contract earns the recently beleaguered attacking player as much as €30 million a year. Schneider said Bayern "were not actually understood by Bayern down to the last detail at the time".

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It is unclear what those clauses are. Musiala's contract does, however, appear to contain a provision, hardly unusual in football, guaranteeing six months of continued pay in the event of illness. The legal minimum is six weeks, but longer periods are common in professional football. In England, for example, players often secure continued pay for the entire term of their contracts, regardless of whether they are fit to play. Clubs protect themselves against the risk with hugely expensive insurance policies.

According to TZ, Bayern are reportedly unsettled because Musiala's camp chose and pays the two neurologists treating him, while no club doctor has been allowed to examine the details of the diagnosis more closely.

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If it emerges that Musiala's camp withheld important medical details before the extension, Schmid's agency could face serious consequences. It has maintained good, trusting relations with Bayern for years, but such a revelation would call the integrity of the player's management into question and damage a thriving business. Asked about the matter at the annual general meeting on Saturday, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen denied that club officials suspected Musiala had known about his illness before signing the contract in February 2025 and concealed it from Bayern.

Musiala may be the best-known Bundesliga player represented by 11WINS, but he is far from the only prominent one, or the only one with Bayern links. The relationship between Schmid and the Munich club has generally been described as good and trusting.

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Other clients include Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun and Robin Koch, Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier, the internationally sought-after Nicolo Tresoldi and former Bayern prospect Paul Wanner, who now plays for PSV Eindhoven. There are also Tarek Buchmann, Maurice Krattenmacher and Wisdom Mike, all of whom have a Bayern past or, in Buchmann's case, are still under contract there, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Kennet Eichhorn.

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Bayern Munich and Schmid's players: One divided the club's leadership, another brought a stroke of luck

Schmid is Eichhorn's main agent, as he is Musiala's, and the player sparked an internal dispute at Bayern last summer.

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Sporting director Eberl had identified Eichhorn, then still 16, as a player he wanted. He was keen to sign the highly gifted central midfielder by triggering his release clause, reportedly between €9 million and €12 million. According to kicker, Hoeneß and Rummenigge vetoed the move. Schmid's agency reportedly demanded a hefty €10 million signing-on fee for Eichhorn on top of the transfer fee payable to Hertha BSC. That was for a 16-year-old who had played just 19 senior games. Hoeneß would probably call it "madness".

Eichhorn eventually joined Bayer Leverkusen, but has yet to make a single appearance for them. A metabolic disorder diagnosed following a severe gastrointestinal infection initially required hospital treatment, and Eichhorn is now working his way back to fitness. He will presumably make his Leverkusen debut after the turn of the year.

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On one occasion, a player's entirely unexpected split from Schmid's agency even proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had Leroy Sane not decided in May 2025 to switch from Schmid to Pini Zahavi, he would very likely have received a brand-new three-year contract with an annual salary from the Munich club. "The signature is all that's missing. We'd like to do it, and so would Leroy," Eberl said at the time, only to find out otherwise a few hours later.

None of the parties had wanted that outcome, but it worked in Bayern's favour. Had Sane stayed, Lennart Karl's path to the first team and his breakthrough in a superb debut season might well have been blocked. Sane, meanwhile, might have produced performances similar to those he is now delivering at Galatasaray. The now 30-year-old moved there on a free transfer. The enormous excitement surrounding his arrival has since given way to considerable frustration among the fans . Sane currently has exactly zero goal contributions in 16 competitive appearances.