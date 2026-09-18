Coefficient rankings: the Netherlands must fear Turkey after a disastrous week

The Netherlands took a hit in the UEFA coefficient rankings. Feyenoord lost 5-1 to FC Barcelona in the Champions League last week, while AZ and NEC both went down in the Europa League. PSV were the only Dutch club to pick up a point, drawing 1-1 with Shakthar Donetsk.

Portugal, in sixth, enjoyed a superb week. Second-tier side Torreense pulled off a surprise 1-2 win over Lillestrøm SK. Belgium, who sit seventh, picked up 0.400 points after Union Sint-Gillis beat Viktoria Plzen 0-3. Anderlecht's 1-2 defeat to Olympique Lyon still left the Belgians with mixed feelings.

Turkey, with the Netherlands firmly in their sights, also collected 0.400 points at the start of the Europa League campaign. Besiktas hammered Olympique Marseille 4-1. The Netherlands' lead over Turkey now stands at just 2.287 points.

If the Netherlands slip further and Turkey overtake them, it will affect which qualifying round the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie runners-up enter in the Champions League. The runners-up would also lose their guaranteed place in the Europa League. As things stand, only this season's champions qualify directly for the billion-euro competition.

Last season, the Netherlands lost sixth place to Portugal, and the strong 2021/22 season has now dropped off. Portugal are out of sight and Belgium can no longer be caught this season. For now, the main task is simply to stay above Turkey in the rankings.

Ajax and FC Twente also need to deliver in the Conference League league phase. Ajax start their European campaign against Hajduk Split on 15 October. On the same day, FC Twente host Swiss side FC Thun.

Current UEFA coefficient rankings

6. Portugal (65.750 points)

7. Belgium (59.450 points)

8. Netherlands (52.562 points)

9. Turkey (50.275 points)