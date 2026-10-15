Despite defeats for PSV and Ajax in Europe this week, wins for Feyenoord, AZ and FC Twente and a draw for NEC helped the Netherlands extend their lead over their closest challengers in the coefficient rankings.

A win in Europe earns a club two coefficient points. A draw brings one, while a defeat brings none.

Countries then divide their clubs' combined points by the number they had in Europe at the start of the season. For the Netherlands, that number is six: PSV, Feyenoord, AZ, FC Twente, NEC and Ajax.

Champions League results were mixed for the Netherlands this week. PSV lost 1-0 away to RB Leipzig, but Feyenoord beat Como 1907 3-2.

On Thursday, AZ beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 in the Europa League, while Twente defeated FC Thun 1-0 in the Conference League. NEC drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia, but Ajax lost 2-1 away to Hajduk Split.

Those results gave the Netherlands 7 points this week, or a coefficient of 1.167 after division by six.

One place above the Netherlands in the coefficient rankings, Belgium also enjoyed a good week, with five clubs still active in Europe. Club Brugge, AA Gent and Sint-Truidense V.V. all won, while Union Sint-Gillis drew. Their 7 points gave Belgium a coefficient of 1.400.

Turkey sit one place below the Netherlands in the coefficient rankings. They started the European season with five clubs and now have four left. Of those, Trabzonspor and Besiktas won this week, earning 4 points and a coefficient of 0.800 for Turkey.

Below Turkey, Greece, Poland and Czechia are close together in the coefficient rankings. The Netherlands also extended their lead over all three.

Coefficient rankings around the Netherlands:

7. Belgium 60.850 (+1.400)

8. Netherlands 53.729 (+1.167)

9. Turkey 51.075 (+0.800)

10. Greece 45.812 (+0.800)

11. Poland 45.525 (+0.400)

12. Czechia 45.325 (+0.200)