Clubs benefit from 2022 World Cup in Qatar as FIFA set to pay for player participation

440 clubs across the world are set to receive money under the FIFA Club Benefits Programme for releasing players for the 2022 World Cup.

$209m distributed under FIFA Club Benefits Programme

440 clubs released a total of 837 players

Collaboration between FIFA and European Club Association

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to be extremely beneficial for a host of clubs around the world, given that FIFA are set to pay them for releasing players for football's greatest tournament.

A total of 440 clubs from 51 member associations across six confederations released a total of 837 players for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. To reward their cooperation under the FIFA Club Benefits Programme, the apex body has decided to share a total revenue of $209 million with every club that had released players.

The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is a part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA), which was extended until 2030 at the ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary earlier in March this year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Among the 440 clubs that will receive a share of the funds following the World Cup, are a number of lower-tier teams, including 78 second-tier sides, 13 third-tier clubs, five fourth-tier teams and one fifth-tier outfit.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On the FIFA Club Benefit Programme, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, "The FIFA Club Benefits Programme is a clear example of how the FIFA World Cup has a positive impact on club football across the world.” “Qatar 2022 was not only the career pinnacle for many players, but also the most successful World Cup ever and one that will contribute to football development in all corners of the planet. Club football plays a key role within the football ecosystem and the FIFA Club Benefits Programme provides us with an excellent opportunity to support clubs."

ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi opined, "We are very pleased that 440 clubs worldwide – not just ECA Members and European clubs – will benefit from significant distributions from the Club Benefits Programme, as part of the agreement between ECA and FIFA for the release of 837 players participating at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Club Benefits Programme is one of the fundamental pillars of the recently renewed Memorandum of Understanding between ECA and FIFA. ECA works tirelessly for the benefit of all clubs and this is reflected by the increase in the amount to be distributed for the 2026 and 2030 editions of the FIFA World Cup to USD 355 million."

WHAT ELSE?: The English clubs are set to be benefitted the most as 46 clubs are set to receive a combined sum of $37,713,297. The clubs from England are followed by teams from Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

The club that is likely to receive the most money from this programme are reigning English and European champions Manchester City who are likely to receive an amount of $4,596,445. The Cityzens are followed by Barcelona ($4,538,955) and Bayern Munich ($4,331,809).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? After succesfully hosting the 2022 World Cup, Qatar are gearing up to host the 2023 Asian Cup which will be start in January 2024.