Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign JJ Gabriel, the 15-year-old Manchester United talent, after he dropped a bombshell over his desire to leave the Red Devils.

Nicknamed "Little Messi", Gabriel is regarded as one of the most prominent rising talents in English football and within the Manchester United academy. His surprise transfer request has left the club in a state of shock, particularly after he recently became the youngest player in Red Devils history to feature in a match.

The timing caught everyone off guard. Gabriel had just scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Youth League against Azerbaijan's Sabah, and over the summer he wrote himself into Manchester United history as the youngest player to wear the shirt in a friendly, coming on during the 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

United have not given up on the player entirely, and intend to do their utmost to keep him. Gabriel has the right to request the termination of his contract, but that decision must be by mutual agreement.

According to the newspaper "The Athletic", United are determined not to let their talented young player leave without a fight. Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been informed, and the entire club is trying to persuade Gabriel to reconsider, with his contract still running for another year.

Those hopes are likely to fade in the coming weeks. Gabriel turns 16 on the sixth of October, a birthday that could change everything.

English-language media outlets say British law allows a 16-year-old player to leave England if he holds an Irish or Cypriot passport. Otherwise, he must wait until he is 18.

Here is where it gets interesting. Gabriel's father was an Irish international, and his mother is of Cypriot origin. In short, the family has a chance to secure a ruling in their favour this year, and it is no wonder his case is drawing attention. Europe's biggest clubs, alert to his talent, are studying the situation, starting by enquiring about the reasons for the player's discontent at United.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all following the player, according to English media reports, but The Athletic claims Paris Saint-Germain are competing strongly for the deal.

The Parisian club have built their development strategy on attracting promising young talents. Even so, rumours suggest Real Madrid are the closest to signing him.

Los Blancos are keen to add JJ Gabriel to their Castilla side, and the young Englishman is said to be open to the idea of joining Real Madrid.

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